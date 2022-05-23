Top US, French diplomats stress importance of continued support for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and France’s new Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna agreed on the importance of continuing steadfast support to Ukraine in a phone call on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the State Department.

The parties discussed steps the US and France could take together to support EU accession paths for countries that qualify for membership.

They touched upon the NATO Alliance, including how best to support Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO and key issues ahead of the Madrid summit, the State Department added.

News.Az