Top US, UK officials visit Kyiv to show continued support

The top diplomats of US and UK arrived on Wednesday in Kyiv to discuss continued support for Ukraine's defense in the ongoing war with Russia.

Multiple Ukrainian media outlets, including state news agency Ukrinform, reported US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s arrival at the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station.A press statement by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Tuesday said Blinken and Lammy will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as senior officials.Miller said the meetings will address how to ensure Ukraine’s long-term military, economic, and democratic development.​​​​​​​

