Tornado hits northern California, prompting warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tornado touched down in Tehama County, Northern California, on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado accompanied by quarter-sized hail was spotted around 5:22 p.m. in an unpopulated area near Paynes Creek and around 11 miles southwest of Shingletown, News.az reports, citing CBS News. The NWS said the tornado was recorded on an area webcam and radar. It was moving northeast at around 20 miles per hour and prompted a tornado warning to be issued, which applied to north-central and south-central Tehama County and expired at 6 p.m.No damage has been reported.Friday's tornado comes as another winter storm moves through Northern California, bringing more rain and high winds to the interior portion of the state and snow to the higher elevations. A winter storm warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. for the Sierra.Paynes Creek is located approximately 150 miles north of Sacramento.

News.Az