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Two projectiles land near a vessel off Saudi Arabia

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Two projectiles land near a vessel off Saudi Arabia
PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported receiving information about an attack near Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura.

A container vessel reported two “unknown projectiles” hit the water near the vessel, “each occurring within one hour of each other”, UKMTO said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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All crew members are “reported as safe” and authorities are investigating.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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