Two projectiles land near a vessel off Saudi Arabia

Two projectiles land near a vessel off Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported receiving information about an attack near Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura.

A container vessel reported two “unknown projectiles” hit the water near the vessel, “each occurring within one hour of each other”, UKMTO said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

All crew members are “reported as safe” and authorities are investigating.

News.Az