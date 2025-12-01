Torrential rain sparks life-threatening flood alerts across UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forecasters have warned that heavy rain and flooding could pose a "danger to life" across much of Wales on Monday, with up to a month's worth of rain expected to fall within just 24 hours, News.Az reports citing foreign media. An amber warning, issued by the UK's meteorological service, the Met Office, covers most of South Wales. The alert warns that "heavy rain is likely to bring some disruption and probable flooding," with the potential for "fast-flowing or deep floodwater" that could lead to a "danger to life."

Yellow warnings for rain, meaning travel disruption is possible, are also in force for parts of England and Wales until late evening on Monday.

Forecasters said the heaviest downpours are likely over high ground, but communities across the warning areas may experience difficult driving conditions, road closures, public transport delays, and potential power cuts.

Emergency services have urged people to take extra care, avoid driving through floodwater, and keep up to date with the latest forecasts and travel information.

