Thailand sends aircraft carrier to aid flood-hit south amid heavy rains

Thailand is deploying an aircraft carrier with relief supplies, medical teams, and helicopters to its southern provinces as severe flooding worsens, killing at least 13 people and disrupting rescue operations.

The floods, the worst in 15 years in some areas, have affected an estimated 1.9 million people across nine Thai provinces, including the city of Hat Yai, where waters have reached up to 2 metres (6.6 ft). The city, a major rubber trading hub and popular with Malaysian visitors, recorded 335 mm (13 inches) of rainfall on Friday, the heaviest single-day total in three centuries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Royal Thai Navy will send the aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet, along with 14 boats, helicopters, doctors, and field kitchens capable of producing 3,000 meals a day. Authorities said the carrier could also operate as a floating hospital.

Residents have posted desperate calls for help on social media, citing cut phone lines, rising waters, and lack of food and drinking water. Television images showed streets submerged, cars trapped, and residents clinging to floating objects as rescue boats evacuated people in life jackets.

In Malaysia, neighboring states have also been affected, with over 18,500 people moved to 126 evacuation centers. Rescue teams are helping the elderly and vulnerable to safety, while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged citizens to follow evacuation orders and prioritize safety.

The floods are expected to disrupt Thailand’s rubber industry, potentially cutting output by about 10,300 tons, according to government estimates.

Authorities continue to warn of sustained heavy rain and flash floods, asking small boats to stay ashore due to waves of up to 3 metres (10 ft).

