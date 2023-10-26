Total investments in Azerbaijan were more than $300 billion: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is a very friendly country for foreign investments. We enjoyed multibillion investment portfolio during last three decades. Total investments in Azerbaijan were more than 300 billion US dollars and almost 200 billion US dollars investments in the non-oil sector,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an official inauguration of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant, News.Az reports.

“This is our economic target now to continue to diversify our economy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. At the same time, we understand that our oil and gas for many more years will be needed for the international market. For that purpose, multiple pipeline oil and gas pipeline system have been commissioned, and now we export our oil and gas in different directions,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az