TotalEnergies and Google partner on long-term Ohio solar power deal

The solar facility, nearing completion, is connected to the PJM grid—the largest in the United States—and will supply clean energy to power Google’s data center operations in the state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"This agreement illustrates TotalEnergies’s ability to meet the growing energy ​demands of major tech companies by leveraging its ‌integrated portfolio of renewable and flexible assets," said Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables and Power at TotalEnergies.

The company's growing investment in electricity is helping the company secure a ⁠steadier revenue stream and avoid ​the boom-and-bust cycles ​typical of oil and gas, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said earlier this month at ‍the ADIPEC ⁠conference in Abu Dhabi.

The Paris-listed firm is deploying a 10 gigawatt portfolio in the United ⁠States, with onshore solar, wind and battery ‌storage projects.