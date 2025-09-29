Yandex metrika counter

TotalEnergies to sell half of North American solar portfolio to KKR

TotalEnergies to sell half of North American solar portfolio to KKR
TotalEnergies announced on Monday that it will sell a 50% stake in its North American solar portfolio to investment firm KKR.

The deal, including bank refinancing, is set to bring TotalEnergies $950 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sale includes six utility-scale solar assets and 41 distributed generation assets, mostly in the United States, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

The company said that it will sell some of the electricity produced by these assets and keep a 50% stake in the 1.4 gigawatt portfolio, with an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.

The partnership will help the group's expansion in the deregulated North American electricity market, TotalEnergies President of Gas, Renewables & Power Stephane Michel said in a statement.


