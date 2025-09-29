TotalEnergies to sell half of North American solar portfolio to KKR

TotalEnergies announced on Monday that it will sell a 50% stake in its North American solar portfolio to investment firm KKR.

The deal, including bank refinancing, is set to bring TotalEnergies $950 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sale includes six utility-scale solar assets and 41 distributed generation assets, mostly in the United States, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

The company said that it will sell some of the electricity produced by these assets and keep a 50% stake in the 1.4 gigawatt portfolio, with an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.

The partnership will help the group's expansion in the deregulated North American electricity market, TotalEnergies President of Gas, Renewables & Power Stephane Michel said in a statement.

News.Az