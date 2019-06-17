Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Mexico over two years increases by 20% - envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 110th regular session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports on June 17.

Abdullayev expressed his pleasure to receive the ambassador of Mexico. He provided general information about the region, its economic and tourist potential. He also noted that Gabala has achieved more recognition, celebrating relevant national and international events.

For his part, Ambassador Labardini informed about his several visits to Gabala with different purposes. In this context, he highlighted his official visits, as well as the participation of the Embassy in cultural events held in this region. He recalled the success of the exhibition by the Mexican artist Margarita Morales in Gabala.

In addition, the parties reviewed the prospects for extending the links. Considering the tourist capacity of Gabala, Ambassador Labardini reported on the dynamic growth of tourism between Mexico and Azerbaijan. He mentioned that the tourism flow from Azerbaijan to Mexico increased by almost 20 percent during the last two years. The diplomat emphasized the enormous potential offered by tourism as an area of ​​opportunity for the bilateral relationship.

The sides also discussed the possible celebration in Gabala of some cultural events of the Embassy, ​​in order to promote the Mexican culture in the regions of the country.

News.Az

