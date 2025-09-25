Toyota halts Brazil production after storm damages Porto Feliz plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese automaker Toyota has suspended production at two of its plants in Brazil after a powerful storm caused extensive damage to its Porto Feliz engine factory, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The halt affects both Porto Feliz, where Toyota manufactures engines, and Sorocaba, where it assembles the Yaris, Corolla, and Corolla Cross. The company said it could not yet provide a timeline for when production will resume, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The damage was severe and affected the factory extensively,” Toyota said, adding there were no fatalities. The storm has also forced the indefinite postponement of the planned launch of the Yaris Cross, which was scheduled for October 16.

Images from local media showed sections of the Porto Feliz facility without a roof, collapsed ceilings, and large amounts of water on the factory floor.

A union representing metalworkers said about 30 workers were injured, none seriously, when high winds ripped off part of the warehouse roof. Toyota said it is preparing a report to fully assess the damage.

