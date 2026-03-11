Tokyo stocks climb as oil prices retreat

The benchmark Nikkei index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, rose by 776.98 points, or 1.43 percent, from Tuesday to finish at 55,025.37, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix index also advanced, gaining 34.57 points, or 0.94 percent, to close at 3,698.85.

All sectors on the stock market briefly moved higher as falling benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures helped ease investor concerns about inflation, analysts said.

Stock prices had recently declined amid rising worries about inflation and the global economic outlook following a surge in crude oil prices.