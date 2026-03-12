1 dead, 2 in critical condition after possible chemo errors in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serious medical incident has occurred at Saitama Prefectural Children's Medical Center, where one leukemia patient has died and two others remain in critical condition following chemotherapy injections.

Hospital officials said that between January and October of last year, the three male patients, all under 20 years old, including one under 10, received injections of a cancer drug, Vincristine, into the bone marrow cavity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Vincristine is intended for intravenous use only. Administering it directly into the marrow cavity is known to carry serious neurological risks, the hospital stated. The deceased patient passed away in February, while the two others remain unconscious and critically ill.

Authorities have been notified, and the hospital reported the cases to police on Tuesday. Investigations are ongoing, and hospital officials have not ruled out criminal involvement. The drug had been kept in a locked storage room.

