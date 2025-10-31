Toyota says no immediate chip shortage risk despite Nexperia export restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota Motor CEO Koji Sato said the automaker is not facing an immediate chip shortage, even as recent Chinese export restrictions on Dutch chipmaker Nexperia raise concerns across the industry. Speaking at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Sato acknowledged “some risk” but stressed there is no sudden threat to production.

The restrictions follow China’s ban on Nexperia exports after the Dutch government seized control of the firm, citing security concerns over its Chinese parent Wingtech. Toyota, the world’s top-selling automaker, is monitoring inventories closely while standardizing legacy chips to avoid the severe shortages that disrupted the industry during the pandemic, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sato’s comments came as rival Nissan said it had enough chips to last until early November. Separately, Toyota confirmed it has no plans to revise the tender offer for Toyota Industries, part of a larger plan to take the forklift maker private, emphasizing transparency and careful consideration of minority shareholders.

News.Az