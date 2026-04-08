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Tankers
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it targeted US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to what it described as recent American drone strikes on Iranian territory.06 Jun 2026-12:29
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US forces have fired on and disabled two Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions and ongoing maritime clashes in the region. The incident comes as military activity intensifies around one of the world’s most important shipping routes, which has been heavily affected by the broader conflict between the United States and Iran.10 May 2026-10:50
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it described as US violations of a ceasefire and attacks on Iranian assets in the Strait of Hormuz region, warning of “dangerous consequences” and urging UN action.08 May 2026-16:32
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Two Iranian vessels have reportedly entered the Persian Gulf after breaking through what Iranian media describe as an attempted maritime blockade by the United States.07 May 2026-13:32
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The UAE’s strategic Fujairah port has reportedly been emptied of oil tankers, with maritime tracking data indicating a disruption to crude loading operations and expectations of a further decline in oil exports next month.06 May 2026-11:59
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Tracking data from Marine Traffic earlier today shows tankers turning around at the Persian Gulf side of the Strait of Hormuz.18 Apr 2026-19:27
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Iran is reportedly exploring a system that would require oil tankers to pay transit fees in Bitcoin to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.08 Apr 2026-22:20
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Two liquefied natural gas carriers loaded in Qatar approached the Strait of Hormuz in early April 2026 but did not complete their journey to open waters.08 Apr 2026-12:04
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