Train derails in southwestern Switzerland, injuries feared

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger train derailed early Monday morning in Switzerland’s southern canton of Valais, with authorities warning that injuries are likely.

Emergency services launched an operation at the scene as concerns mounted over potential casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Regional police confirmed the incident in a statement posted on the social media platform X, saying: “Derailment of train, probably with injuries, operation ongoing.” The derailment occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the village of Goppenstein. Officials indicated that additional details would be released as soon as they became available.

When contacted by AFP, police said no further immediate information could be provided about the circumstances or the extent of injuries.

Switzerland’s federal rail operator, Swiss Federal Railways (CFF), announced on its website that rail traffic between Goppenstein and Brig had been suspended due to an avalanche, with disruptions expected to last until February 17. However, it remained unclear whether the avalanche directly caused the train to leave the tracks.

According to public broadcaster RTS, the train was traveling from Goppenstein to Brig at the time of the incident and was carrying approximately 80 passengers.

The region had already experienced severe winter conditions in recent days. On February 12, an avalanche struck the area, disrupting both rail and road traffic. Valais police shared an image on social media showing a tunnel entrance obstructed by heavy snow, underscoring the impact of the weather

Switzerland is internationally recognized for its dense and highly punctual rail network, which connects cities, towns, and even remote villages with frequent services. The country’s scenic routes, many of which traverse steep alpine terrain, attract rail enthusiasts from around the globe.

Swiss residents are the most frequent rail travelers in Europe when measured by kilometers traveled per person. Despite steadily increasing passenger numbers, railway accidents have declined over the past decades, according to official statistics.

In 2023, fifteen people were injured when two trains derailed roughly 20 minutes apart during a powerful storm near the capital, Bern, highlighting the vulnerability of rail operations to extreme weather conditions.

News.Az