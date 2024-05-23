Trans-Caspian transport corridor becoming popular in Europe, Central Asia - Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming increasingly popular in the European and Central Asian regions, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“I am pleased to welcome you [Emomali Rahmon] to Azerbaijani soil. I am very glad that you have accepted my invitation and are paying a state visit to Azerbaijan. Our meetings are of a regular nature. We often meet in Tajikistan and in Azerbaijan. I have visited your country many times – last year with a state visit, and I also participated in the Summit of Heads of Central Asian States at your invitation. Also last year, you visited us at the Summit of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan,” President Aliyev said.“So high-level contacts are regular in nature, and today we have continued our consultations and discussions on many important issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional affairs. It is clear that state visits have a special status, demonstrating the high level of relations between us. Also, one of the important stages in the development of relations is the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, which we will sign today, thus officially raising the level of our relations even further. Nevertheless, if we look at the history and nature of our relations, they have long been of a strategic partnership nature,” he added.President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan aims to develop active cooperation with Tajikistan in all areas.“Of course, one of the topics we discussed today is cooperation in the transport sector, taking into account the new opportunities of the transport and logistical infrastructure of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. I think it will be useful to join our efforts in this direction and coordinate our steps more closely because the Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming increasingly popular in the European and Central Asian regions. Azerbaijan, as a connecting link and a country located at the junction of Europe and Asia, of course, plays an important role in this issue with its transportation infrastructure,” the head of state said.

News.Az