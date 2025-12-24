Trans-Himalaya Tibetan medicine research center opens in China's Xizang

+ ↺ − 16 px

A launch ceremony for the China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Tibetan Medicine Research Center was held Tuesday in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, marking a significant step in the international exchanges and standardization of traditional Tibetan medical sciences, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The event, conducted alongside a national forum on ancient Tibetan medical texts, gathered experts and officials from the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, as well as representatives from several regions, including Qinghai, Gansu, and Sichuan.

Tsering, head of the Tibetan Traditional Medical Hospital of the Xizang Autonomous Region, noted that the new center will serve as a vital bridge for cross-regional and international academic collaboration.

The center aims to integrate high-quality research resources and accelerate the development of Tibetan medicine standards, Tsering said, adding that the forum focuses on the systematic protection and innovative use of ancient texts to preserve the millennial cultural treasure.

Tibetan medicine is a core component of traditional Chinese medicine. It has gained significant international recognition over the years. The Tibetan medicinal bath treatment was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2018. "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine," the most influential foundational work in the field, was included in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in 2023.

The center's establishment is expected to further promote the high-quality development of Tibetan medicine while fostering cultural exchanges between China and the trans-Himalayan region.

