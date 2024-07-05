News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.3°C
50.5°F
Feels like:
8.5°C
8.5°F
| Clear
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Standardization
Tag:
Standardization
Trans-Himalaya Tibetan medicine research center opens in China's Xizang
24 Dec 2025-12:22
ISO official stresses importance of experience exchange with Azerbaijan
05 Jul 2024-18:22
Latest News
Eight Israeli soldiers injured in Hezbollah attack near Lebanese border
U.S. stands with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan
UAE controls fire sparked by drone debris
IRGC claims to have targeted U.S. bases in the UAE and Kuwait
Hezbollah reports launching rockets at northern Israel
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on senior Rwandan officials
Drone strikes hit U.S. energy firm and Basra international airport
Messi criticized for meeting and applauding Trump amid war
Georgian and Armenian defense ministers talk regional security
Trump insists on Iran’s 'unconditional surrender'
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31