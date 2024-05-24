Transit for Russians through Norway will become impossible

+ ↺ − 16 px

Transit travel by Russian through Norway will become impossible starting from May 29, Dmitry Gorin, vice-president of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry, has announced, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Gorin explained that Russian nationals would be able to travel to Norway only with a work or study visa, to meet close relatives or if they have a residence permit.“The opportunity to make a transit trip to Norway is also disallowed, since after the closure of the Russia-Finland border, some tourists crossed the border through Norway,” he said.He recalled that in 2022, Norway stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian nationals.“Travelers could get to Norway using Schengen visas from other countries. From a tourism point of view, these were more individual trips; the country always attracted visitors with its unique nature, fishing opportunities and excursion program,” added Gorin.Earlier, the Norwegian government announced that starting from 29, it would impose additional restrictions on Russian tourists.“Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism and other non-essential travel will be rejected upon entry across the external border. The restriction applies both to those who have visas issued by Norway before visa practices were restricted in the spring of 2022 and to visas issued by other Schengen countries," the Norwegian government said in a statement.

