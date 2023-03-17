Transit freight through Azerbaijan up by over 75%

Transit freight through Azerbaijan up by over 75%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Transit freight through Azerbaijan increased by over 75% in 2022, the country’s prime minister said on Friday.

PM Ali Asadov made the remarks while presenting the government’s report for 2022 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.

The premier noted that Azerbaijan continues to contribute to promoting the Middle Corridor.

“In 2022, the volume of total cargo handled by the Baku International Sea Trade Port grew by 15 percent to 6.4 million tons, of which 89 percent was the share of transit cargo,” he added.

News.Az