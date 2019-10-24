Transportation of big cargo volumes along Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

ADY Express company (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC) continues to transport big volumes of transit cargo using the opportunities created by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Trend reports citing ADY Express.

ADY Express, together with the “Pervaya Transportnaya Logisticheskaya Kompaniya” (PTLC), attracted by Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works PJSC, and the Georgian partner GR Logistics and Terminals company, has transported cargo belonging to Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works PJSC - steel sheets. The volume of transported cargo amounted to 2,232 tons or 36 railcars.

After passing 5,000 kilometers through Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey’s territory, the cargo train reached the Payas station in Turkey in 17 days.

Cooperation with Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works PJSC will continue.

News.Az

