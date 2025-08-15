Travis Hunter joins elite two-way players in NFL history

+ ↺ − 16 px

Travis Hunter is looking to revive a rare NFL tradition: playing on both offense and defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, planning to use him as a two-way star.

Hunter excelled at Colorado last season, starting at wide receiver and cornerback. He logged 1,523 total snaps — the most in a single FBS season since at least 2017 — averaging over 117 snaps per game. Offensively, he recorded 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns, while defensively he tallied four interceptions. He earned the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The Jaguars’ general manager James Gladstone believes Hunter can reshape not only the team’s future but potentially influence the entire sport. Hunter joins a select group of notable two-way NFL players, including:

Brian Dawkins – The Hall of Fame safety also caught a receiving touchdown in 2002, joining just two others to record a receiving touchdown and an interception in the same game.

Julian Edelman – Played 15+ snaps on offense and defense in a single game for the Patriots in 2011.

Marcus Jones – Recorded both a reception and interception in the same game as a rookie, repeating the feat twice.

Deion Sanders – Started eight games on both offense and defense in 1996 for the Cowboys.

Mike Vrabel – Scored multiple touchdowns on offense despite being a defensive standout.

J.J. Watt – Defensive end with three career offensive touchdowns in limited goal-line action.

After excelling as a two-way starter in high school and college, Hunter now aims to leave his mark on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

