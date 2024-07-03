Trilateral agreement reached between Russia, China, Kazakhstan on single digital corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral agreement on the creation of "the single digital corridor" on China-Kazakhstan-Russia route has been signed in Astana, the Kazakh National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC said.

The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC, the fund’s press service noted.The agreement was signed in Astana on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Chinese business council meeting. Overall, over 40 documents worth more than $3.7 billion were inked during the meeting, the report said.

News.Az