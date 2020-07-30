Trofimchuk: Banning Khachaturov from leaving Armenia is a deliberate political demonstration for Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is absolutely clear that this is a deliberate political demonstration.

Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert in foreign policy, defense and security, chairman of the expert council of the "Workshop of Eurasian Ideas" Scientific Research Foundation expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az while commenting on the banning by Armenian authorities the former CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov from leaving the country for two days to visit the grave of his parents in Georgia.

"As you know, the Prime Minister of Armenia likes to insist on his own, or rather, he likes to emphasize it - especially in terms of Armenian-Russian relations. This was clear during Nikol Pashinyan's first visits to the Russian Federation in his new status: he still insisted on his own in all the interviews following the negotiations with the Russian leadership, no matter what the negotiations were actually about".

The expert stressed that in every significant issue of bilateral relations Nikol Pashinyan, to say the least, tries to irk Moscow: "Starting with the case of Yuri Khachaturov, CSTO Secretary-General, at the dawn of his premiership. This case was a test. Today this, in a manner of speaking, adherence to principle has reached extreme forms, when the question of reducing the broadcasting of the leading Russian media is already being raised in Armenia. This demonstration is to achieve some distant goals of Pashinyan, which only he himself knows about. "

Trofimchuk also noted that against the background of the aggravation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the balanced approach of the CSTO to this difficult issue, Pashinyan apparently decided again to demonstrate his character to Moscow, and used the same method, once again putting Yuri Khachaturov in his place.

"He understands, naturally, that Moscow will notice it. Khachaturov is the same long-playing "instrument" of pressure for the Armenian Prime Minister as Robert Kocharyan. But it is useless to put pressure on Russia in such cases. Pashinyan, I think, understands it, but this is the reason why he is trying to get on Moscow's nerves. We understand, of course, that the current Armenian authorities have other instruments of pressure, in more sensitive and large-scale spheres. And Pashinyan understands that, too. But "cunning" (as he thinks to himself) Prime Minister acts cautiously in stages. Therefore, he will continue working with the existing material, as well as looking for a new one," the Russian political scientist is sure.

News.Az