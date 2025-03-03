Tropical Cyclone Alfred set to strengthen into category two storm in Australia

Tropical Cyclone Alfred set to strengthen into category two storm in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is forecast to intensify into a category two storm off the coast of Queensland, Australia, overnight.

At 4am AEST the cyclone will likely intensify, and conditions are expected to deteriorate further as Alfred approaches the south-east Queensland coast, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Gales with damaging wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour are expected to develop along the coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

The system could impact heavily populated areas across hundreds of kilometres of coastline in the coming days.

It is likely to cross the Queensland coast late on Thursday or Friday, with authorities warning people from Sandy Cape in Queensland to Grafton in New South Wales to be prepared.

BOM senior meteorologist Sarah Scully warned of "widespread impacts" due to destructive onshore winds over what she believes will be a "multi-day event".

"The greatest impacts will be on the southern flank where you get those onshore winds, very heavy rainfall and of course the damaging and destructive winds," Ms Scully said. "We're also expecting big storm tides, increasing the likelihood of coastal inundation and flooding of low-lying areas." On top of the wind, the BOM is warning residents to be prepared for heavy rain and potential flooding. Daily rainfall totals of between 200 millimetres and 400mm are possible.

News.Az