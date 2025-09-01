Tropical Storm Kiko forms in the eastern Pacific; poses no immediate threat to land

Tropical Storm Kiko forms in the eastern Pacific; poses no immediate threat to land

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new tropical storm has developed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand miles off Mexico’s coast, with no immediate threat to land, News.Az reports citing the The Washington Times.

Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. The hurricane center did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.

“Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

The storm’s center was located about 1,045 miles (1,680 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph). It is moving west at a speed of 9 mph (15 kph).

Tropical storms have wind speeds of between 39 mph (about 63 kph) and 73 mph (about 117 kph). It becomes a hurricane when the wind speed reaches 74 mph (about 119 kph).

News.Az