Tropical storm Wipha makes landfall as monsoon flooding worsens in Philippines

Tropical Storm Wipha weakened after making landfall in northern Vietnam on Tuesday, but heavy rains and strong winds continue to pose risks of flooding and landslides. Meanwhile, the Philippines is grappling with intensified monsoon downpours that have led to widespread flooding, school closures, and evacuations.

Wipha struck the northern provinces of Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa with winds of up to 74 kph (46 mph), down from 100 kph earlier, according to Vietnam’s national weather agency. Authorities forecast up to 50 cm (20 inches) of rain through Wednesday and have deployed 350,000 soldiers for disaster response, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh placed coastal provinces on emergency alert as residents recalled the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi last year, which killed around 300 people and caused $3.3 billion in damages. Airlines canceled and rescheduled flights, while some ports and train services were temporarily halted.

In the Philippines, Wipha has fueled relentless monsoon rains that have inundated northern regions, causing knee- to waist-deep flooding. Thousands of families remain in evacuation centers, and government work has been suspended for a second consecutive day. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., currently in the United States, assured citizens that relief supplies and medical teams were being deployed.

Before reaching Vietnam, Wipha lashed Hong Kong and southern China over the weekend, with wind gusts exceeding 167 kph and over 110 mm of rain falling in just three hours, prompting the city to issue its highest storm warning.

News.Az