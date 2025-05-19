Yandex metrika counter

Truck blasts near Armenian presidential residence in Yerevan

  • World
  • Share
Truck blasts near Armenian presidential residence in Yerevan

A truck overturned and exploded in downtown Yerevan street, Armenia.

The respective video shows that fire broke out in a building not far from the Armenian presidential office, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene and are trying to put out the fire.

Later, an eyewitness posted a video showing a concrete mixer truck burning on the street, and the sounds of an explosion are heard.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      