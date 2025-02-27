Trump announces 25% tariffs on EU during Cabinet meeting
Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
President Donald Trump hosted the first Cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday, where he invited billionaire Elon Musk to discuss his DOGE cost-cutting initiative. Trump made sure to emphasize that Musk had his full support, making it clear to Cabinet members.
Trump also declined to say the U.S. would protect Taiwan if China invaded, said Ukraine will sign a mineral deal on Friday, suggested tariffs on Canada and Mexico could be postponed until April 2 and said 25% tariffs on the European Union were coming "very soon," News.Az reports citing foreign media.