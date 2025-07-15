Trump announces 'deal' with Indonesia after tariff threats

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had reached a deal with Indonesia, though he did not provide details of the agreement, just a week after threatening to impose higher tariffs on the Southeast Asian nation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, saying that he worked with the country's president directly. "DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!"

The Trump administration has been under pressure to finalize trade pacts after promising a flurry of deals, as countries have sought negotiations with Washington to avoid Trump's tariff threats.

But the US president has so far only unveiled deals with Britain and Vietnam, alongside an agreement to temporarily lower tit-for-tat levies with China.

Last week, Trump renewed his threat of a 32 percent levy on Indonesian goods, saying in a letter to the country's leadership that this level would take effect August 1.

It remains unclear what Indonesia's new tariff level will be under the latest deal with Washington, Indonesia's former vice minister for foreign affairs Dino Patti Djalal told a Foreign Policy event Tuesday.

But he added that insiders from the Indonesian government indicated they were happy with the new deal, adding that he expected further information in the coming hours.

Trump in April imposed a 10 percent tariff on almost all trading partners, while announcing plans to eventually hike this level for dozens of economies, including the European Union and Indonesia.