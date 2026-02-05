Trump calls Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan "two really good leaders"

US President Donald Trump praised Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, calling them "two really good leaders."

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Trump again reminded about his role in resolving a number of international conflicts, including "raging wars such as Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," News.Az reports, citing local media.

Speaking about the outcomes of the Washington summit of August 8 last year, by results of which the leaders of the two countries signed a number of historic documents, Trump said: "Two really good leaders. All they knew was fighting each other. They were fighting each other for many years. That's all they knew. And we got it worked out pretty quickly."