Trump calls Paris Olympics opening ceremony ‘disgrace’

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has criticized the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, calling it ‘disgrace’.

"I'm very open-minded, but I thought what they did was a disgrace," Trump said during an interview with Fox News.His remarks came in response to criticism from Catholic groups and French bishops over a segment of the ceremony that featured dancers, drag queens, and a DJ in poses that some believed resembled depictions of the Last Supper. The creators, however, have stated that the scene was not intended to represent a religious setting.The sequence drew international criticism from Christian groups and far-right politicians on social media.When asked what he would do if reelected president in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Trump replied: "We won't be having a 'Last Supper' as portrayed the way they portrayed it last night."Thomas Jolly, the director of the opening ceremony, later responded to the criticism by saying he intended for the production to "reconcile" and "repair."

News.Az