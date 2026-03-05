Trump claims he should have a say in choosing Iran’s next leader

Trump claims he should have a say in choosing Iran’s next leader

President Trump told Axios on Thursday that he must play a direct role in choosing Iran's next leader, similar to his involvement in Venezuela.

Trump acknowledged that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated supreme leader Ali Khamenei, is the most likely successor — while making clear he finds that outcome unacceptable, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For several days, the Iranian regime has postponed the announcement of the new supreme leader. But statements by Iranian politicians on Thursday suggested an announcement could be imminent.

What he's saying: "They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said.

He added that he refuses to accept a new Iranian leader who would continue Khamenei's policies, which he said would force the U.S. back to war "in five years."

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump said.

The big picture: Trump's comments represent an extraordinary claim of American power over Iran's political future, further muddying the objectives of the massive U.S. military campaign he launched on Saturday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other U.S. officials have denied that the goal of the operation is "regime change," focusing instead on degrading Iran's missile capabilities, nuclear program and Navy.

Asked Tuesday who could replace Khamenei, Trump told reporters at the White House: "Most of the people we had in mind are dead."

The backdrop: Mojtaba Khamenei — the 56-year-old son of the assassinated supreme leader — has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed his father, though no formal announcement has been made.

