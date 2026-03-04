Farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei cancelled

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have cancelled tonight’s planned farewell ceremony for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US–Israeli air strike last Saturday.

The ceremony had been scheduled to begin at 10pm at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Officials said the final timing and arrangements for the ceremony will be announced soon.

Hojjat ol-Eslam Seyed Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of the Coordination Council for Islamic Propaganda in Tehran province, explained that the decision was prompted by numerous requests from the public across the country for a grand ceremony, as well as the need to prepare the necessary infrastructure.

“Once conditions are ready for the official farewell ceremony, the Coordination Council for Islamic Propaganda will issue a public notice. It will be an honor to host the public in paying their respects to the pure body of the Imam and the martyred leader,” he said.

News.Az