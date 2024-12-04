Trump considers replacing Hegseth with Florida governor DeSantis as Pentagon chief

Donald Trump is considering dropping his nominee to lead the Pentagon, Mr Pete Hegseth (left) and nominating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his place. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering nominating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former Republican presidential rival, as the next Defense Secretary, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

DeSantis would replace Pete Hegseth, whose prospects for confirmation appear to be dimming amid allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse.A final decision has not been made, according to the two people, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal matters, News.Az reports, citing Politico. Bringing DeSantis into the Trump administration fold could help the governor’s political prospects given that he is term-limited and scheduled to leave office in early 2027 when it was anticipated he could run for president again. It would lead to the ascension of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who would be the first female governor of Florida and the first of Cuban descent.The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump was considering DeSantis. Hegseth is still meeting with senators this week and has a planned appearance on Fox News on Wednesday morning with his mother.Hegseth was already facing a difficult confirmation because of a 2017 sexual assault allegation and because he has no experience running a large organization — let alone one as complex as the Pentagon. His prospects worsened in recent days after The New Yorker reported that he was forced out of leadership positions with two veterans organizations amid allegations of mismanagement, alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct.Hegseth is making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week, meeting with Senate Republicans in a bid to shore up his nomination. He cannot afford to lose more than three Republicans in a confirmation vote, assuming all Democrats oppose him.He is expected to meet with several more GOP senators on Wednesday, including incoming Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who will oversee the confirmation process for Trump’s Pentagon chief, and incoming Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.).The allegations against Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran and former Fox News personality, include a 2017 allegation of sexual assault that was investigated by police in Monterey, California. He reached a settlement agreement with the accuser, though he was never charged for the incident and has denied wrongdoing.Hegseth is facing enough opposition in the Senate — particularly among Republican women — that there are growing doubts about his ability to be confirmed, according to a Republican official granted anonymity to discuss the situation.

