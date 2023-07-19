News.az
Tag:
Department Of Defense
Trump signs executive order to rename Department of Defense to Department of War
06 Sep 2025-00:30
MP Materials stock climbs after securing major Pentagon deals
10 Jul 2025-16:00
US unveils $500M in new security aid for Ukraine
13 Dec 2024-11:56
US successfully conducts ballistic missile intercept test -
VIDEO
11 Dec 2024-11:07
Trump considers replacing Hegseth with Florida governor DeSantis as Pentagon chief
04 Dec 2024-11:14
Pentagon finalizes $1.2 bln contract with Raytheon for AMRAAM missiles
12 Sep 2024-13:25
US announces new aid for Ukraine totaling $1.3B
19 Jul 2023-18:39
