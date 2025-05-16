Trump ends Middle East trip with business and cultural events in UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump concluded his four-day visit to the Middle East on Friday with a business forum and a stop at the Abrahamic Family House, where the strong partnership between the two nations was emphasized.

The business forum at Qasr al-Watan was attended by several business executives from the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, including Sultan al-Jaber, the head of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

Mr. Al-Jaber presented Mr. Trump with a drop of oil.

“This is the highest quality oil there is on the planet,” Mr. Trump said, adding with a laugh, “But they only gave me a drop.”

He also touted his prowess in getting business deals for the U.S.

“I’m just thinking we have a president of the United States doing the selling,” Mr. Trump said to business leaders. “You think Biden would be doing it? I don’t think so. But I think it’s so important. I have to be a cheerleader for our country.”

He visited the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith complex that comprises a mosque, synagogue and a church. It was completed in 2023 and is made up of the St. Francis Catholic Church Baptistry, the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue and the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque.

After the tour on Friday, he signed the complex’s guest book.

“Great unity. Great faith. Incredible people with a tremendous leader who’s a friend of mine,” Mr. Trump said of the country. The president is heading back to Washington after an extensive trip in which he visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, making deals and fostering partnerships with the U.S.

News.Az