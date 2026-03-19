Trump envoy meets Lukashenko to push prisoner releases

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U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Thursday as part of efforts to negotiate the release of political prisoners.

Coale, appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, is working to secure the freedom of over 1,100 Belarusians currently detained for political or human rights activities, according to human rights organizations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The meeting underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts by the United States to address human rights concerns in Belarus and push for the release of those imprisoned for political reasons.

News.Az