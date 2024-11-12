Trump expected to appoint Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly set to nominate Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State.

According to sources familiar with the matter, while Trump could still make a last-minute change, Rubio is expected to be his choice for the key position, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times. Neither Rubio's team nor Trump's camp have confirmed the nomination as of yet.Rubio, who has served in the Senate since 2010, is known for his firm stance on foreign policy issues, particularly regarding Cuba, Iran, and China. In recent months, he has aligned more closely with Trump’s views, including advocating for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, which he described as a “stalemate” that needs to be concluded.A staunch supporter of Israel, Rubio has consistently taken hardline positions on Middle Eastern matters. Earlier this year, he accused President Joe Biden of catering to "antisemites" within the Democratic Party after the president criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza. Rubio also called for the revocation of visas for foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, labeling them "terrorist sympathizers."Additionally, Rubio has led efforts to ban TikTok, citing concerns over the platform’s potential to spread "pro-Hamas, anti-Israel propaganda" and posing a national security threat. He has also been vocal in his support of strong Israeli military responses, particularly following an Iranian missile attack on Israel in October.

