Trump gives Hamas ultimatum for hostage release

President-elect Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, warning that if the hostages are not released before his inauguration in two weeks, "all hell will break out," News.az reports citing foreign media .

"If they're not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East, and it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone," Trump said during a Tuesday press conference.

