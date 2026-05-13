Zelenskyy arrives in Romania to take part in Bucharest Nine summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Romania to take part in Bucharest Nine summit

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Bucharest on Wednesday to participate in the Bucharest Nine summit, which brings together Eastern European NATO members to discuss regional security and defense coordination.

The Bucharest Nine, formed in 2015, includes nine NATO countries in Eastern Europe and was created to strengthen cooperation on security matters, particularly following the Ukraine crisis in 2014. This year’s meeting also includes participation from Scandinavian countries, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Zelenskyy is accompanied on the visit by his wife, Olena Zelenska, and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. According to Ukrainian officials, several meetings are planned on the sidelines of the summit focused on defense cooperation and international support.

In a statement, Zelenskyy said the discussions are aimed at strengthening joint security efforts and expanding defense initiatives, including cooperation in drone-related programs.

He also noted that Olena Zelenska will hold meetings with Romanian officials and take part in agreements involving academic cooperation and Ukrainian studies programs with Romanian universities.

News.Az