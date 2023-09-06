Trump holds commanding lead among Republican presidential candidates with 52% support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump continues to maintain popularity within Republican ranks in the presidential race, despite facing state and federal charges, according to a recent CNN poll, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Trump holds a commanding 34-point margin against his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump remains the front-runner among Republican candidates with 52% support, while DeSantis trails with 18%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN envoy Nikki Haley follow DeSantis at 7% and 6% support, respectively. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has 3%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 2% and the remaining candidates have 1% of the vote.

Notably, 43% of those surveyed expressed a definite intention to support Trump, while 61% believed it was very likely that the former president would run as the Republican nominee in the 2024 election.

The majority of respondents indicated they did not believe the charges against Trump were related to his ability to serve as president and expressed minimal concerns about the effect on his eligibility.

Only 16% indicated they would not consider voting for Trump in the primary elections, primarily due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Congress raid.

The poll, conducted from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, included 1,503 adults, with 784 being Republicans and Republican-leaning independents registered to vote.

News.Az