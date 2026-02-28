Yandex metrika counter

Trump holds phone talks with UK, Kuwait and Türkiye leaders

Source: Xinhua

US President Donald Trump has held a series of phone calls with leaders from the United Kingdom, Kuwait and Türkiye, according to the White House, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the talks in a post on her account on X.

Earlier, Trump also spoke by phone with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Leavitt did not provide details on the issues discussed during the conversations.


By Faig Mahmudov

