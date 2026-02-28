Trump says reports of Khamenei’s death are credible

8th January, 2025: President-Elect Donald Trump after meeting Senate Republicans the Capitol Building in Washington. [photo: Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA. Credit: Sipa US/Alamy]

U.S. President Donald Trump said he considers reports about the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to be credible, News.Az reports.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump stated that he believes the information regarding Khamenei’s death is reliable amid ongoing U.S.–Israeli strikes against Iranian targets.

He also claimed that “a large part” of Iran’s top leadership had been “eliminated.”

“The people who make all the decisions — most of them are gone,” Trump said, without providing specific evidence or operational details.

Earlier, Iranian state-linked agencies denied reports of Khamenei’s death, insisting that the Supreme Leader remains alive and is actively “commanding the field.” The statements from Tehran sharply contradict claims circulating in some Western and Israeli media outlets.

There has been no independent confirmation of Khamenei’s status.

The situation remains highly volatile as military escalation between Iran, Israel, and the United States continues.

