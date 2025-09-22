Trump honors Charlie Kirk and meets Musk at memorial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tens of thousands of mourners, including Donald Trump and Elon Musk, gathered to attend the memorial of activist Charlie Kirk.

The atmosphere in Kirk’s home state of Arizona at the State Farm Stadium was part raucous political rally, part megachurch service, with music beforehand from Christian bands, who prompted singalongs and prayer from the crowd of almost 100,000, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Charlie Kirk will posthumously receive America’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

News.Az