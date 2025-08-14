Trump inquires with Norwegian minister about the Nobel Prize

When U.S. President Donald Trump called Norway's finance minister last month to discuss trade tariffs, he also inquired about the Nobel Peace Prize, according to a report by Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Thursday.

"Out of the blue, while Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called," Dagens Naeringsliv reported, citing unnamed sources.

"He wanted the Nobel Prize - and to discuss tariffs."

The White House, Norway's finance ministry and the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

With hundreds of candidates nominated each year, laureates are chosen by the Norwegian Nobel Committee , whose five members are appointed by Norway's parliament according to the will of Swedish 19th century industrialist Alfred Nobel.

The announcement comes in October in Oslo.

