Trump: 'Iran will never have a nuclear weapon'

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump promised Monday that Tehran will never develop a nuclear weapon, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon that I can tell you," Trump told reporters before the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's remarks come the day after the Arab Islamic American Summit was held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, during which the US president said that Iran has been supporting terrorists, militias and extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the Middle East.

Trump's tough stance on Iran differs from the position held by his predecessor Barack Obama, who had concluded the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of 2015 aimed at lifting anti-Iran sanction in exchange of suspending the development of nuclear weapons by Tehran. The incumbent US president believes that the Iran nuclear deal has been ineffective and, therefore, must be revised.

News.Az

News.Az