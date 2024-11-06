Trump leads in key swing states as US election results roll in – media

Trump leads in key swing states as US election results roll in – media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is currently leading in six of seven critical swing states, where voting outcomes are anticipated to play a pivotal role in determining the election results.

News.Az reports that this data comes from major US media outlets, including Fox News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Axios.According to Fox News, Trump holds a 51.11% lead in Georgia (16 electoral votes), with 90% of ballots processed, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has 48.19%. In North Carolina (16 electoral votes), Trump is ahead with 50.77% of the vote, compared to Harris' 48.12%, with 85.7% of ballots counted. Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes) shows Trump at 50.72% and Harris at 48.34%, with 65.97% of ballots processed.In Michigan (15 electoral votes), Trump leads with 51.1%, and Harris holds 47.16%. Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) also shows Trump leading at 50.29%, with Harris at 48.24%, with 59.17% of ballots counted. Arizona (11 electoral votes) is closer, with Trump at 49.66% and Harris at 49.53%. Nevada’s data is not yet available.The United States is in the process of counting votes from the November 5 election. Alongside the presidential race, voters have also elected a third of the Senate, the entire House of Representatives, and governors in 11 states and two territories.Donald Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, aims for a return to the White House after his loss in the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, has served as vice president since January 2021.

News.Az