Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelenskyy

The White House said Donald Trump is “open” to an invitation by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to hold three-way peace talks in Turkey with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, News.Az reports citing The Guardian.

The Turkish leader reiterated his willingness on Monday to host a meeting between Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

Turkey would “take steps” to facilitate such a meeting, Erdoğan said, following direct talks between the two sides in Istanbul earlier on Monday.

Asked about Erdoğan’s proposal, the White House's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said:

The president has said he’s open to it if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to come to the table together.

